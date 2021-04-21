Madhuri Dixit Joins The Bandwagon Of Viral 'Bajre Da Sitta' Trend With A Pretty Makeover

After introducing fans to her goofy side, actor Madhuri Dixit recently hopped on a viral Instagram Reels trend on the sets of Dance Deewane Season 3. On Tuesday, the Kalank actor joined the bandwagon of the "Bajre Da Sitta" trend and shared her version of the viral Reel on Instagram. Soon after her IG Reel surfaced on social media, it was not only quick to go viral but also win netizens' hearts as Madhuri flaunted her pre and post glow up looks by lip-syncing to the popular song.

Madhuri Dixit takes up the popular 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend

Madhuri Dixit joined ace choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as they kicked off the much-awaited third season of Colors TV's dance reality show, Dance Deewane with the grand premiere episode of the show on February 21, 2021. Ever since then, the Padma Shri awardee has been treating fans with extra doses of entertainment from the sets of Dance Deewane S3 by sharing BTS glimpses with her co-judges and each week's special guests on her social media handles. After posting two viral Instagram Reels with this week's special judge Nora Fatehi, Madhuri now made headlines as she left fans gushing over her makeover in the viral "Bajre Da Sitta" Reel.

Yesterday, i.e. April 20, 2021, the 53-year-old took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her pre-glow up and post-glow up looks in her vanity as she lip-synced to the famous Punjabi song. After her stunning makeover, the Total Dhamaal star could be seen sporting a hot pink embellished lehenga with hints of silver, paired with opulent matching jewellery with her hair tied in a messy bun. Posting her makeover video on IG Reels, Madhuri wrote: "On trend with #BajreDaSitta".

Meanwhile, ahead of taking up the "Bajre Da Sitta" trend, Madhuri Dixit had teamed up with sensational dancer-actor Nora Fatehi on the sets of Dance Deewane for two viral IG reels. In the videos posted by her, the actor-duo performed to Madhuri's iconic film songs Ek Do Teen and Mere Piya Ghar Aaya. Nora will grace the stage of the dance reality show in this weekend's episode of Dance Deewane Season 3.

