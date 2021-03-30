Madhuri Dixit Nene Celebrates 2 Years Of Her Production Venture '15 August'

After Marking her presence as an actor in the entertainment industry, Madhuri Dixit Nene had also stepped into the shoes of a producer for the film 15 August. The film recently completed 2 years of its release and Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a sweet picture of her, celebrating 2 years of the film with her team.

Madhuri shares 2 years of '15 August'

Madhuri Dixit Nene took Instagram to share a picture with her team. She wrote, "Marking #2YearsOf15August today. Incredible experience stepping into the shoes of a producer with this wonderful team. In case you haven't watched it yet, check it out on @netflix_in"(sic). She shared a picture with the team of her film and also shared her experience of stepping into a producer's shoes.

The film was directed by Swapnaneel Jaykar and featured actors Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Adinath Kothare. The Marathi language film followed a crazy accident in a Mumbai chawl which sets in motion a love story between two young people named Raju and Jui, on Independence day. Meanwhile, the people living in a chawl unite to help a little boy in trouble. The film released on Netflix, on March 29, 2019.

Madhur Dixit Nene's movie 15 August received mixed reviews from the audience. Her fans on social media were happy for her film completing 2 years of its release. Many of her fans left comments under her post. An Instagram user left a comment, 'Congratulations my dear, you deserve the best' (sic). Many of her other followers too left comments under her picture, congratulating her.

Madhuri Dixit Nene is known for her work in Hindi films. She made her debut in the year 1984, in the film Abodh. She went to appear in several other films like Ram Lakhan, Saajan, Dil, Beta, Pukar, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. After appearing in Hindi films, Madhuri made her debut in Marathi films in the year 2018. She starred in the film Bucket List, a comedy-drama film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

