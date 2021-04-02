Madhuri Dixit Nene Enjoys Candlelight Dinner With Husband Sriram Nene By The Beach

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated Holi in the most special way possible. The Aaja Nachle actor then flew down to the Maldives for a quick vacation with her husband Sriram Nene. Madhuri Dixit has been sharing pictures from her vacations on the island, with the most gorgeous backdrops ever seen. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her special date night with her husband Sriram Nene, surrounded by the sand, sea and some wine.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Maldives photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared two black and white pictures with her husband as they enjoyed a candlelight dinner by the sea. Madhuri looked gorgeous in her one-shoulder evening gown while her husband wore a semi-formal outfit for the date. She shared in the caption, "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers! @sonevajani @discoversonevajani". She also shared another picture of her posing with a glass of wine in her hand. The Ram Lakhan actor went for a no-makeup look for the evening and pulled off the look with grace.

Heart and other emojis flooded in the comment section of Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram. Some netizens also left cute comments for them in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "So cute", while another wrote 'Lovely' and 'So Sweet', in the comment section.

Madhuri Dixit shared the weather in the Maldives on one of her Instagram stories. She shared that it was Day 4 of their vacation and they were planning to go scuba diving; however, it started raining and they were stuck indoors. She added that they might enjoy a spa day or stay indoors watching a movie with her sons or play some games with them. She also said that the weather was amazing there and urged her fans to stay safe in Mumbai amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Verma. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film received negative reviews from the audience and the critics.

(Image source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram)

