Madhuri Dixit Nene Treats Fans To Stunning Picture As She Gets Ready For Her 'date Night'

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her Tuesday night plans. On April 6, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her, wherein she looks stunning in a black chic co-ord outfit. In it, Madhuri Dixit Nene donned a printed palazzo pant and paired it with a crop blouse top. The co-ord set was clubbed with the same print design long shrug. Sharing the picture on social media, Dixit said, "Date night ready".

Madhuri Dixit's 'date night' picture

As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's photo, the actor opted for a simple hairdo, messy ponytail look. Sporting a pair of silver loop earrings, she styled her look with minimal accessories. Madhuri Dixit Nene's chic co-ord outfit was designed by Hiya, the owner of House of Hiya. Here, the actor posed walking down the stairs and is seen in a nude makeup look.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene went gaga over the actor's photo. Rapper and singer Raja Kumari also commented on the actor's Instagram post. She called Madhuri 'the hottest'. One of the users wrote, "our flawless outstanding stunning beauty", while another added, "How can one look this perfect in this age omg". Another fan comment read as "such a slayer queen". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Maldives pics

Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her family. The actor has shared several pictures and videos from her recent trip. Recently, she posted her candlelight dinner's images featuring her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene. Here, she filtered the picture to monochrome and is seen raising a glass. Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband and the actor are seen enjoying their candlelight dinner on the beach, near the ocean. Sharing the pics with her hubby, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!". Take a sneak peek into Madhuri Dixit Nene's Maldives pics.

