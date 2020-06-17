When Madhuri Dixit Talked About A Pact She Made With Saroj Khan After 'Ek Do Teen' Song

Madhuri Dixit in a conversation with an online portal talked about a pact she made with Saroj Khan after the shooting of their hit number Ek Do Teen. Madhuri revealed that they made a promise that they would never repeat their step on any song. They also decided to choreograph new and catchy dance steps for every song. When asked the reason for forming a pact, Madhuri Dixit revealed that they wanted all their songs to be remembered for their unique and original dance steps.

Interestingly, Ek Do Teen marked the first collaboration of Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan. The song from Teezab (1988) was also one of Madhuri Dixit's first Bollywood dance numbers. For the unknown, Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan are one of the most revered actor-choreographer pairs of Bollywood. The two have worked together in movies like Teezab (1988), Beta (1992), Anjaam (1994), Yaraana (1995), among others. Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan recently collaborated for Tabaah Ho Gaye, a song from Kalank (2019).

Madhuri Dixit who recently made her singing debut has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. The cover album titled Candle has managed to strike a chord with her fans. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer Kalank (2019). The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Rao Kapoor in the lead also featured Sanjay Dutt, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her digital debut with a Netflix series. The forthcoming series is reportedly written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao and portrays Madhuri Dixit in a new light.

In an interview talking about the Netflix series, Madhuri said that the series depicts the lives of people in the entertainment industry. She also added that the Netflix series is entertaining and gripping. The shooting for the series is reportedly stalled due to the on-going lockdown. According to media reports, the shoot will soon resume after the lockdown finishes.

