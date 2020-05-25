Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals What Went Into Making Of 'Candle' & Other Details About It

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took the internet over by a storm with the release of her single Candle. Her single totally came as a surprise for fans and her kids. The desire to sing professionally came to the actor a few years ago when A&R’s Sat Bisla commended her voice and encouraged her to sing. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up on what went into the making of the video.

Madhuri Dixit Nene on the making of 'Candle' at home

Madhuri Dixit revealed that she luckily gifted her husband Shriram a professional camera back in February for his birthday. She said that after a few online videos, he finally got the settings right and shot the video for her. The actor shared that she already had lights at home due to her photoshoots and said that a textured glass provided the apt background for the video. She further added that she did her own make-up for the shoot.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana And Madhuri Dixit Nene Perform A Medley On Stage

Talking about Candle, which is a song about shining bright amid a storm, Madhuri Dixit Nene revealed that the song was recorded in Los Angeles long before the pandemic stopped the world. The actor said that the song is very relevant in current times with everyone fighting the virus and trying to stay strong through it. She shared that even back then, she could relate to the song because she has gone through insurmountable situations just like everyone else.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Pics Of Her 'home-garden' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Further continuing, Madhuri Dixit Nene said that one cannot get bogged down with problems and has to shine bright through it all. She also revealed that she took Sat Bisla's advice and then trained with voice coach Ron Anderson. He is known for helping popular singers like Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and Maria Carey.

Many fans were surprised not only by the song but by the actor singing in English. Explaining the same, Madhuri revealed that she grew up speaking Marathi in her home, Hindi with her friends, and English in her school. The actor also pointed out that her mother is a trained classical singer and has been a huge influence on her.

Dixit added that since she was a dancer, music was always a constant in her life. She revealed that she was 16 when she became a part of the industry and did not have time for anything but work till she turned 19. Madhuri Dixit Nene then added that when she finally became free, she got married and then her kids followed.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Releases Her Debut Single 'Candle', Dedicates It To Frontline Workers

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene's Debut Single 'Candle' To Release This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.