Madhuri Dixit Reveals People Told Her To Stop Dancing After Becoming A Mom: 'I Feel...'

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is known for her acting skills and impeccable dancing. The actor has been in showbiz for the past three decades and has worked in several films.

In 1999, The Fame Game actor got married to Dr Nene and took a sabbatical from Bollywood to move to the US after her 2002 film Devdas. During her break from films, Dixit became a mother to her two sons and further made her Bollywood comeback in 2007. However, she recently revealed she was told not to dance after embracing motherhood.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Madhuri Dixit talked about society's perception of women after becoming a mother. The actor revealed after stepping away from the industry and embracing motherhood, people began to tell her to stop dancing. However, none of this bothered her, as she revealed despite working, mothers still look after their kids and the house.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor said, "These things happen. People have different beliefs. And there are many who say ‘Now you are a mom, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.’ But I feel, we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway."

Madhuri Dixit says people take housewives for granted

Madhuri Dixit lived as a homemaker for a few years in the US. She reflected on women's identity and mentioned that every woman has their own emotions, desires and personality. Talking about her experience as a housewife, the Maja Ma actor revealed people take housewives for granted. The actor also gave advice to housewives and asked them to listen to everyone and do what they want to do.

Madhuri Dixit said, "We have our own personality, our own identity. You have your own emotions, desires, something that you want to accomplish in life." "People take housewives for granted, that she will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself," the actor added.

