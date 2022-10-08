Tamannaah Bhatia Says Madhuri Dixit Inspired Her To Become An Actor When She Was 15

Madhuri Dixit has entertained millions of viewers ever since her first breakthrough, which came with the 1988 film Tezaab. Throughout her career spanning over three decades, Dixit has inspired many women with her acting and dancing. One of the actors, who sought inspiration from The Fame Game actor is Tamannaah Bhatia.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinemas, revealed that Madhuri Dixit inspired her to become an actor. She revealed she was "awe-inspired" by Dixit after watching her on the big screen when she was 15 years old. The Baahubali actor added that her mind was blown after watching Dixit in her latest family drama Maja Ma.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "There is a reason that @madhuridixitnene is... well Madhuri Dixit! Many years ago she was my inspiration for becoming an actor... a wide-eyed 15-year-old awe-inspired by her talent as an actor and dancer and just the way she lit up the big screen with her beauty and presence." "Many years later, she has done it again. In Maja Ma, she is simply mind-blowing. Supported by an amazing script, great direction and a superb cast, she owns every frame," she added.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Maja Ma

The Babli Bouncer actor lauded the makers of Maja Ma and revealed she was moved by the strong woman role portrayed by Dixit. She wrote, "I love that content like this is being made and actors of her calibre are showing us how it's done. The scene on the cable car with Madhuri Ma'am, @sheeba.chadha and @realsimonesingh is a master class of writing, directing and acting... especially in the way the topic is handled (don't want to reveal any spoilers). I feel privileged to be an actor at a time when films like this are being made and we need many more of them to be made." She also gave a shout-out to the film's team.

Recently, Bhatia played the role of a bouncer, who breaks stereotypical norms in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer. The film also starred Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Supriya Shukla and Rahul Vaid. It arrived on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

