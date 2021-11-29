Madhuri Dixit Talks About How OTT Connects With Audience Emotionally At IFFI Goa

The 52nd International Film Festival closing ceremony took place on November 28 and was attended by several prominent figures from the industry. Actor Madhuri Dixit was felicitated at the event for her contribution to cinema. In a media interaction during the event, the actor spoke about the boom of OTT in the industry and said that OTT connected with the audience.

Madhuri Dixit talks about boom of OTT at IFFI Goa

The film industry went through a major change due to the COVID pandemic, which led to the rose of OTT platforms. Soon OTT bypassed the release of movies in theatres, as the cinemas were shit due to restrictions. During the pandemic, filmmakers began to release mainstream Bollywood films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime. Madhuri Dixit was felicitated by Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi at IFFI Goa. In an interaction with media, the actor opened up about how OTT connected with the audience.

Sharing her views on the rise of OTT platforms, Madhuri who attended the prestigious festival for the second time in her industry career shared that OTT platforms have given an opportunity to all the filmmakers and content creators to bring diverse content for a wider audience to see.

The actor said, "Through OTT platforms, we have seen a lot of content coming from various regions. It gave exposure to all the filmmakers to share their ideas and connect audience through an emotion thread, which is very important and that's what you discover when you see OTT."

The Internation Film Festival commenced on November 20 in Goa and conclude on November 28. Following the COVID protocols, the film festival was held in a hybrid format. Founded in 1952, IFFl is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The permanent destination of IFFI was made Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar.

