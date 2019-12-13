Madhuri Dixit's Blockbuster Movies With The Khans In Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit Nene is among the most popular actors in the industry. She is known for her performance and has inspired many with her dancing skills. She has worked with many other actors and among them are Khans. There are very few actors who have acted with all of them. Read to know her movie with the Khans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene movie with Khans

Saif Ali Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saif Ali Khan have appeared together in just one film. Aarzoo released in 1999 and has quite a dramatic story. After her fiance Vijay, is killed in a crash, a pregnant Pooja agrees to marry Amar, her childhood friend who has always loved her. But her life takes yet another turn when Vijay returns to her life. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri.

Aamir Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aamir Khan were seen on the big screen together in 1990. It was not one but their two films together were released in the same year. The movies were Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. While Dil received a lot of appreciation, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin was less recognised.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have appeared in some of the most loved movies together. Coming together for the first time in 1991 released Saajan, they gained a lot of praises. They were then seen in Dil Tera Aashiq in 1993. In the year 1994, the duo worked in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! which is considered as one of the best family entertainers till date. It broke several records at the box office. Salman and Madhuri seem to have a good relationship off-screen too.

Shah Rukh Khan

Among all the Khans, Madhuri Dixit Nene has been seen the most number of times with Shah Rukh Khan. The two has acted together in about six movies together. Koyla, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Dil To Pagal Hai are their blockbusters together.

