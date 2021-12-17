Actor Anupam Kher keeps his fans updated by giving sneak peeks about his latest projects and other works on his social media handle and recently, the Baby actor took to his Koo account and shared a video with the evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit. The Tezaab actress recently, visited Anupam Kher's acting institute, "Actor Prepares" to inspire and motivate young artists.

Madhuri Dixit visits Anupam Kher's school

Sharing the video with Madhuri, he captioned the post as "Dearest @MadhuriDixit! It was so wonderful and spontaneous of you to visit our school @actorprepares!! We feel happy & honoured! I have done some of my best work with you. Thank you for your grace, warmth, appreciation and magnanimity! Hope to work with you soon again!!" ending it with flower and heart-eyed emojis.

In the video, Anupam Kher also recollected old memories of him working with Madhuri Dixit and how they did so many films together. Here he is also seen praising Madhuri for her exceptional acting skills, further he also expressed his desire to share screen space with the Dil Toh Pagal hai actress again. Thanking the Special 26 actor Madhuri expressed her gratitude and said "thank you for having me here."

Anupam Kher and Madhuri Dixit's films

Anupam Kher played the character of Madhuri's father in a lot of films starting from Tezaab, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Ram Lakhan and the list goes on. Apart from these films Khel, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Tridev and many more, were some of their other ventures together.

Anupam Kher's 'Actor Prepares'

Anupam Kher's acting institute is among India's most popular acting schools, it was established in year 2005 by Anupam Kher himself. The institute is for those who aspire to become future actors and make a mark in the film industry. The institution gives specialized training to the actors with different exercises and projects. They also get industry professionals and other actors to visit their institutions and inspire their students.

Anupam Kher is quite active on the Koo app and he keeps sharing inspirational stories and videos to motivate his fans and well-wishers, for instance, on Thursday he shared an inspirational Shayari on life. Recently in June, the actor crossed 1 million followers on the made-in India app.

IMAGE: PTI/INSTAGRAM MADHURIDIXITNENE