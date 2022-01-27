Madhuri Dixit's Debut OTT Web Series Is Now Called 'The Fame Game', To Release On Feb 25

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for her OTT debut on Netflix with the upcoming series titled The Fame Game. The project was initially titled Finding Anamika when its teaser was released by the online streaming platform but it has now been changed, according to the lead actor's latest social media post. Dixit took to her Instagram account to share an all-new poster of the series and announced that it would premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game release date

The actor penned down a mysterious caption as she announced the release date for her OTT series. She wrote, "Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!" She gave the camera an intense look in the poster of the film and fans can't wait to see how the story of her character, Anamika Anand unfolds.

Apart from Dixit, the series will also see Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Muley and others take on pivotal roles. Madhuri Dixit will play the role of a famous celebrity, Anamika Anand, who disappears into thin air. As the search for her begins, several well-kept secrets and hidden truths about her identity begin to come to light. The teaser that was shared by the OTT giant did not give away much about the plot of the series, but only give fans an idea about how famous Anamika is. She is seen surrounded by fans, cameras and lights and appears to be on a red carpet.

Watch the teaser of The Fame Game here

The actor announced her involvement in the project in 2021 as she posted a still from the series and mentioned she was 'thrilled' to be part of the series. She gave fans a gist of the character she would be playing as she said, "Beauty, poise, grace, and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there? I’m thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate!"

Image: Instagram/@maadhuridixitnene