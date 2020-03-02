The Debate
Anupam Kher Proud As Madhuri Kanitkar Becomes Third Woman To Hold Lieutenant General Rank

Bollywood News

Anupam Kher expressed pride as Major General Madhuri Kanitkar was promoted to the Lieutenant General rank in the Army. The actor wrote, 'Ji Ho and Jai Hind.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher proud as Madhuri Kanitkar becomes third woman to hold Lieutenant General rank

Anupam Kher was overwhelmed with pride as Major General Madhuri Kanitkar was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General recently. As she put on her ranks, becoming only the third woman to hold the rank in the Indian Armed Forces, the veteran actor was among those who reacted with delight. 

READ: 'Marching Ahead', Dairy Giant Amul's Tribute To Woman Officers In The Army With A Doodle

Reacting to a news report of Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar’s rank elevation, Kher on Sunday exulted in his usual style, writing ‘Jai Ho and Jai Hind’, along with gratitude and Indian flag emojis. 

Here’s the post  

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar's husband, Retired Lieutenant General Rajiv Kanitkar was also present during the ceremony. They also became the first couple ever to achieve the rank.  

READ: WATCH: President, FM Rush To Enquire About Woman Officer Who Collapsed

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, who was posted as Major General in Udhampur, put on her ranks in a ceremony on Saturday. She has now been posted to the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff. 

The officer also becomes the first woman pediatrician to be promoted to the second-highest post in the Army. 

READ: Meet Major RJ Randhawa Who Became The First Woman Officer To Join The Indian Army After Her Husband Was Martyred

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar has completed 37 years of service in the Indian Army. The officer joins Punita Arora, a Surgeon vice-admiral and a former 3-star flag officer of the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, and Padmavathy Bandopadhyay of the Indian Air Force, as women to hold the position in the defence forces. 

READ: Meet Lt. Col. Sophia Qureshi: First Woman Officer To Lead Army Contingent

 

 

Published:
