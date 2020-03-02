Anupam Kher proud as Madhuri Kanitkar becomes third woman to hold Lieutenant General rank

Anupam Kher was overwhelmed with pride as Major General Madhuri Kanitkar was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General recently. As she put on her ranks, becoming only the third woman to hold the rank in the Indian Armed Forces, the veteran actor was among those who reacted with delight.

Reacting to a news report of Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar’s rank elevation, Kher on Sunday exulted in his usual style, writing ‘Jai Ho and Jai Hind’, along with gratitude and Indian flag emojis.

Here’s the post

Jai Ho and Jai Hind!! 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VQzRvIM0qG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 1, 2020

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar's husband, Retired Lieutenant General Rajiv Kanitkar was also present during the ceremony. They also became the first couple ever to achieve the rank.

Delhi: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar today put on her ranks after her promotion. She is the third woman officer in the Indian armed forces to have become Lieutenant General. She has now been posted to Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff. pic.twitter.com/JzcckVucmQ — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, who was posted as Major General in Udhampur, put on her ranks in a ceremony on Saturday. She has now been posted to the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff.

The officer also becomes the first woman pediatrician to be promoted to the second-highest post in the Army.

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar has completed 37 years of service in the Indian Army. The officer joins Punita Arora, a Surgeon vice-admiral and a former 3-star flag officer of the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, and Padmavathy Bandopadhyay of the Indian Air Force, as women to hold the position in the defence forces.

