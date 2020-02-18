'Marching Ahead', Dairy Giant Amul's Tribute To Woman Officers In The Army With A Doodle

After the Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on setting up a permanent commission for women in the armed forces, Dairy giant Amul on Tuesday lauded the court's decision. Taking to the microblogging site Amul shared a doodle of the company's advertising mascot representing the women officers in the Indian army. The doodle is captioned as 'An officer and a Gentlewoman!' Here is the post shared by Amul:

Historic decision

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on setting up of a permanent commission for women in the armed forces. The apex court stated that after the Delhi High Court's 2010 judgment, it was an obligation of the Centre to set up the permanent commission for women in the armed forces in all areas but combat positions, and not doing so is a violation of the court's orders. The Supreme Court in its order also observed that there was a requirement for a change of mindset when it came to 'gender stereotypes' and setting up a commission would help women hold positions of command thereby slowly challenging these stereotypes.

Supreme Court says, the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. Indian Army's Lt. Colonel Seema Singh says, "This is a progressive and historical judgement. Women should be given equal opportunities ". pic.twitter.com/bPnbLkHrD6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Key Takeaways of the verdict

The order of the SC comes on the recent plea by the Ministry of Defence in the Delhi High Court. A massive controversy had broken out when the Centre had stated that the women were not 'fit' to give orders since the men will be unwilling to take orders in the subordinate positions. It had stated that most men in the army are brought in from rural areas and such men would not be willing to take orders from women in dominant positions. It also stated that in times of war, women in command would be hard hit when they would be taken as prisoners of war and hence they needed to be kept away from positions of command.

The SC, however, upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the Army irrespective of their years of service. The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that took place in the armed forces.

