Madonna: Top 5 Controversies Of The Queen Of Pop That Made Headlines

Madonna, who is often referred to as the Queen of Pop in the 1980s, is a popular American actor and singer. Though the songwriter has always gained a positive response from the music critics for her performances in various projects, she has also sparked many controversies. She has not only stolen the limelight for reinventing her music, but also for her actions that offended the sentiments of the audience. Here are some actions of the singer that offended the crowd:

1991 - Truth or Dare's controversial scene

The documentary titled Truth Or Dare released in 1991 chronicles Madonna's controversial 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. In one of the scenes in the film, she simulated masturbation while singing Like a Virgin. Reportedly she was warned by the officers too before her stage performance for her immoral live performance. Her on-stage act offended many who felt that she was taking undue advantage of artistic expressions in the name of free speech.

1993 - The Girlie Show Controversy

In 1993, the citizens of island Puerto Rico protested outside her home, for disrespecting the flag of their island. Reportedly during the Girlie Show tour, near San Juan, she used a flag to wipe away sweat, then held the flag to her chest and passed it between her legs. It was also reported that dozens of students then burned Madonna posters outside the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

2001 - VH1 and MTV Banned the song What it feels like for a Girl

Being one of her controversial songs, Madonna's What It Feels Like For A Girl upset many people. The music-video features Madonna riding around in a yellow car recklessly, running over men, taunting police and setting things on fire. The video was played just a few times before both channels, VH1 and MTV reportedly banned it.

2006 - Draw the attention of Catholic religious groups

The Pop icon raised the eyebrows of religious leaders in Rome during the Confession Tour. Reportedly, she was hanging on a cross while singing Live to Tell at the concert. Many Roman Catholic, Muslim and Jewish leaders united to protest the element of her Confessions Tour concert where she wears a fake crown of thorns.

2012 - The unapologetic for on-stage action in Istanbul

Reportedly, during MDNA tour she purposely exposed her bare breast in front of the audience in the concert. She was criticized by many for being a mother-of-four and performing such acts on the stage. In the same concert, she also revealed a temporary tattoo reading No Fear at the end.

