Maharashtra Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall, Ranvir Shorey Reacts

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra woke up to a misty, cloudy and foggy weather on Friday after witnessing thundershowers and light rains on Thursday night. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Can someone tell me... this white haze covering Mumbai, how long it's going to last?"

KS Hosalikar, Head of the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai tweeted photos of a cloudy Mumbai and wrote, "Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must say weather pleasant over here now."

Why is it raining, you may wonder? Well, it is because of a low-pressure belt that formed from South Central Arabian sea to Central Maharashtra and led to rains. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall for the next three days in the Konkan region and Central Maharashtra.

Can someone tell me wtf is this white haze covering #Mumbai, and how long it’s going to last? ‘Cause it’s been here all of this year, and it’s getting me down! #weather pic.twitter.com/7SxMWF3mCb — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 8, 2021

Mumbai 8 Jan.

At Gateway of India..an Icon of Mumbai.

Everything is calm and quite, anchored boats⛵🚤, cloudy sky ...

Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must sat weather pleasant over here now. pic.twitter.com/wPCOg5kjQg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 8, 2021

8Jan, Light to mod rains reported in isol places in Mumbai, Thane Raigad Pune Satara Sindudurg Klp few more places in last 24 hrs.

Boriwali Mahalaxmi Thane Dombivali Kurla few more places isolated light to mod rf reported.Mumbai around today morning cloudy light rains. Today 🌧⛅ pic.twitter.com/qOB7sBnxB2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 8, 2021

Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi; rains forecast in Maha

The air quality index of Mumbai surged on Thursday, surpassing New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said a MeT official. The air quality index for Mumbai was 313 compared to Delhi's 239, said the official.

The MeT department forecast showers along with thunderstorms for the next few days starting Friday covering coastal parts of Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur.

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial as these areas may receive thunderstorms and showers which may affect rabi crops as well as mango production in the coastal region, said the official.

(With PTI inputs)

