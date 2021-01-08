Kapil Sharma Records Statement With Mumbai Police On Car Forgery Case

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was summoned by the Mumbai Police in the ongoing DC car forgery case where he recorded his statement. This whole incident followed after the arrest of Dilip Chhabria, the prime accused in the alleged car forgery case.

Kapil Sharma's statement on Mumbai police car forgery case

During the questioning, Kapil Sharma admitted to have got a custom car from Dilip Chhabria. Adding to his statement, the actor also pointed out a few other things to the Mumbai Police. "I had already filed a complaint. Today, I personally requested the CP for a thorough investigation. I am thankful to the Mumbai police. White-collar crime is increasing and people like us are being duped. I am happy that the police have arrested him (Chhabria)," said Kapil Sharma as per ANI.

The joint commissioner of the Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe revealed that Kapil Sharma had approached DC designs for his Bharat Benz vanity van. However, the company failed to deliver the vanity van to him. The company in question, DC Designs charged him a sum of ₹5.30 crores for the vanity van at the time.

Kapil Sharma paid the amount and waited eagerly for the arrival of his vanity van. During 2018, VAT changed into GST for which the company asked Kapil to pay them an additional ₹40 lakh. Kapil paid the amount and yet DC failed to deliver the van to him. Further on, he approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which seized all accounts of DC designs. It was during this time that DC designs demanded Kapil to pay them extra ₹60 lakhs, for which he refused. Following this row, the comedian headed to file a complaint against Dilip Chhabria and DC Designs. A while before Kapil reached the police, DC designs sent him a bill of ₹12 lakhs quoting it to be "parking charges" for his Bharat Benz vanity van, as per ANI.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

According to reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials have arrested Dilip Chhabria in a cheating case. The officials claim that there are more accused in the following case. The case is registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal code. According to the reports, the Crime Branch has also seized one of his cars.

