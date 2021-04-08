Maheep Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Hobby, Fans Find It Hilarious

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor has taken to her Instagram handle to share her favourite pass time activity with her fans. Dressed in a light top and with no makeup on, the jewellery designer shared a GIF of herself ready to commence her favourite hobby- stalking her neighbours. Maheep shared an Instagram post where she was seen with perfectly manicured nails and ready to get the scoop from her neighbours.

Maheep Kapoor shares her favourite pass time activity

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared heart emojis in support of her mother's favourite hobby. Fans found the caption amusing and hilarious. They left many hearts and laughing emojis for their favourite reality show star. Maheep Kapoor's Instagram post received more than 4,500 likes in an hour.

Maheep Kapoor's latest Instagram post is not a new revelation for true Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fans. The star has spoken about her past time activity several times on the show. In one of the episodes actor Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor's nephew trolled her on the show for using her binoculars to watch Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding from the terrace of their apartment's building.

Maheep Kapoor and the Kapoor family's upcoming projects

Starring Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has received a brand new season on Netflix India. While the release date for the new season has not yet been released, Netflix India confirmed the new season in early March 2021.

Maheep Kapoor's husband Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in a short film titled Sleeping Partner. He is all set to star in Finding Anamika, which will be released on Netflix. The series will star Madhuri Dixit in the lead role as Anamika, a superstar who suddenly goes missing.

Maheep Kapoor's daughter announced her entry into Bollywood on March 22, 2021. The debutant has worked in Bollywood in the past but has never appeared on screen in films. She worked on Janhvi Kapoor's project Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, which released on August 12, 2020, on Netflix. Shanaya Kapoor has also made multiple appearances on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Her debutante ball, Le Bal, was also shown in the series.

(Promo IMage Source: Maheep Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.