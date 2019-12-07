Mahesh Bhatt Loses His Cool Speaking About 'fitting In' At Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch

Ace-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently attended his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch and at that time he was seen getting emotional when a person from the audience asked him about ''fitting in' the society. Shaheen’s book I’ve Never Neen (Un) Happier hit the stores a few days ago. Alia’s recent appearance at an event related to it had made headlines, and she was joined by the entire family. In the video, the filmmaker can be heard saying, "How can I expect them to fit into this sick world"

The Bhatt family is among the well-known families in Bollywood. While Mahesh Bhatt is considered one of the best directors of the country, even the other members of the family attained stardom over the years. Daughter Pooja Bhatt became a top actor in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, son Rahul Bhatt too was in the limelight, wife Soni Razdan was an actor before marrying the director, and the legacy continued with Alia Bhatt, who is among the top actors of Bollywood at the moment. Shaheen Bhatt, till now, perhaps was only known as Alia’s sister, but she also has now ventured into the world of art by becoming an author. Her debut book has been making headlines since the past few days.

Shaheen in her debut narrates her battle with depression and mental health issues. At a recent event, Alia Bhatt had broken down, while sharing her experiences with her sister’s troubled phase. Later, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor had also given their thumbs up to the book. Katrina wrote, “What an incredibly brave thing to do to write this book, so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb I miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW." Arjun wrote, "Shaheen Bhatt thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say...big love and all the best with everything." He added, "Alia Bhatt your sister is a biggish star.."

