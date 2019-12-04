Alia Bhatt And Sisters Pooja, Shaheen In One Frame, Mahesh Bhatt Has Sweetest Reaction

The Bhatt family is among the well-known families in Bollywood. While Mahesh Bhatt is considered one of the best directors of the country, even the other members of the family attained stardom over the years. Daughter Pooja Bhatt became a top actor in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, son Rahul Bhatt too was in the limelight, wife Soni Razdan was an actor before marrying the director, and the legacy continued with Alia Bhatt, who is among the top actors of Bollywood at the moment. Shaheen Bhatt, till now, perhaps was only known as Alia’s sister, but she also has now ventured into the world of art by becoming an author. Her debut book has been making headlines since the past few days. After Alia lent her support to the book, even Pooja Bhatt has given a boost to her half-sister. The Bhatt sister trio made a rare appearance together for an event related to the book. Their father too was delighted with the sight as he termed them as his ‘teachers’.

Shaheen’s book I’ve Never Neen (Un) Happier hit the stores a few days ago. Alia’s recent appearance at an event related to it had made headlines. This time, it was not just Alia, but also Pooja Bhatt who joined and the trio posed together. Sharing their snap, Mahesh Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “My children are my teachers ! Pooja , Shaheen and Alia at Shaheen’s book launch - I’ve Never Been (UN) Happier.”

Support galore

Shaheen in her debut narrates her battle with depression and mental health issues. At a recent event, Alia Bhatt had broken down, while sharing her experiences with her sister’s troubled phase. Later, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor had also given their thumbs up to the book. Katrina wrote, “What an incredibly brave thing to do to write this book, so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb I miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW." Arjun wrote, "Shaheen Bhatt thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say...big love and all the best with everything." He added, "Alia Bhatt your sister is a biggish star.."

The book has taken an impressive start on an online platform within the first few days itself. Expressing her delight, Shaheen had written, “Thank you.🌤 I’m so grateful for all the love I’ve gotten this past week and especially over the last 24 hours.🌤 Thank you to every single person who ordered a copy. Look what you did! 😱♥️”

