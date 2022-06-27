Mahesh Bhatt Says Alia, Ranbir Kapoor's Child Will Have Genes Of 'extraordinary Parents'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took the internet by storm as they announced their pregnancy. The couple tied the knot on April 14 and are now all set to extend their family. They received immense love from their family, friends, fans and the entire film industry. While many sent their best wishes to the couple, Alia Bhatt's father and film producer Mahesh Bhatt recently opened up and expressed his excitement to become a grandfather.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt recently opened up about becoming a grandfather. The actor, who is currently overjoyed with the news, called being a grandfather "the most challenging role." The filmmaker further mentioned how Alia Bhatt has always amazed him with her talent and also revealed that he loves Ranbir Kapoor.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "This is the most challenging role, which life is asking me to play, which is the role of a grandfather. It is a magical moment for the whole family." He further added, "First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy. He is an amazing kid."

Mahesh Bhatt also revealed how everyone is calling him "the coolest granddaddy on this planet," ever since the news of Alia's pregnancy surfaces on the internet. During the chat, he also talked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new chapter of life. He said, "There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life. It is quite astounding news." He expressed how he is happy for both Alia and Ranbir and also for the entire family. Talking about his future grandkid, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I am certain that the child which is going to be born will have the genetics of these two extraordinary children."

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Earlier this day, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She dropped a picture of her and Ranbir in a hospital as they looked at their baby on a monitor. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon and more, showered the couple with love.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@maheshfilm