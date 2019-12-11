Mahesh Bhatt To Make His Digital Debut With A Web Series Based On Bollywood Love Story

The digital world is taking Bollywood by storm. Be it the thriller series Sacred Games or the action-thriller movie Drive, Bollywood seems to have taken favourably to this new trend. Joining the bandwagon, director Mahesh Bhatt is also making his digital debut with a “dramatic web-series”.

Also Read: After Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan Reacts To Personal Attacks Made By Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli. Read Here

Mahesh Bhatt's digit debut

According to reports, Mahesh Bhatt’s first digital venture will be based on the love life of a filmmaker and popular 70’s heroine. Bhatt’s Vishesh Films and Jio Studios are collaborating once again on this project which is still untitled. Taking to his Twitter handle, the director said,

A perfect beginning.Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut!A dramatic webseries based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker & a top actress of that era!The greatest location in the world is the human heart.@VisheshFilms @JioCinema — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 11, 2019

Also Read: WATCH | "My Friends, Including Mahesh Bhatt Never Gave Me Work": Neena Gupta Opens Up On 'grudges' With Bollywood

Jio Studios’ official Twitter account had also come with a post on the collaboration,

Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers @VisheshFilms for web series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood that explores the highs & lows of the relationship between a married struggling film maker & a top actress of that time @MaheshNBhatt — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) December 11, 2019

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut A 'bachchi' After Rangoli Attacked Alia Bhatt And Family. Here's Why He's Rising Above The Controversy

Delighted our stories have found a home in @jiostudios! Announcing our digital debut with web-series, a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood that explores the highs & lows of the relationship between a married struggling film maker & a top actress of that time @MaheshNBhatt. — Vishesh Films (@VisheshFilms) December 11, 2019

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt To Showcase Her Vocal Skills Once Again, In Her First Film With Father Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt had previously made films based on the life of a Bollywood heroine. The 2006 release Woh Lamhe… starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja was rumoured to be based on the life of Parveen Babi- her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt himself. However, this web series is his first digital venture. Other details of Mahesh Bhatt's web series are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: 'A Staggering & Heart-wrenching Film,' Mahesh Bhatt Launches Soni Razdan Starrer 'No Fathers In Kashmir' Trailer

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Sisters Pooja, Shaheen In One Frame, Mahesh Bhatt Has Sweetest Reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.