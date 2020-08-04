Mahesh Bhatt's Involvement Rumours With IMG Ventures Falsified By Filmmaker's Advocate

A clarification has been issued on behalf of Mahesh Bhatt declaring that the filmmaker did not have any involvement with IMG Ventures. The company has been accused of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women in return of providing modelling opportunities. Recent reports had suggested that the National Commission of Women has taken awareness and acknowledgement of a case against Sunny Verma, who is the promoter of the company. Now, Mahesh Bhatt's lawyer has shared a detailed clarification of the same.

Mahesh Bhatt's advocate refutes rumours

Ameet Naik Naik, who is the legal counsel and advocate for Vishesh Films has come forward and clarified that the allegations made against their client have been done so without any verification of true and correct facts. Naik refuted the rumours and stated furthermore that they will be taking legal action against every news agency who have reported the 'false and defamatory' articles about the same.

For the unversed, social activists Yogita Bhayana has filed a complaint against Sunny Verma from IMG Ventures for allegedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing a number of aspiring models in return of providing modelling opportunities. The NCW has also issued notices to some Bollywood celebrities named in the complaint. However, at this point, there is no clarification as to who these celebrities are.

The complaint against IMG Ventures claims that the company would ask for an entry fee of â‚¹2,950. Once the female applicant would pay the fees, they would be reportedly alluded by the female accomplices of Sunny Verma to submit their sensitive pictures in order to get better rankings in the contest. Whereas the complaint states furthermore that when Sunny used to establish physical contact with the aspiring models, he would blackmail them for sexual favours. As per reports, many girls from across the country have suffered from sexual and mental torture from Sunny and his accomplices.

The complaint concludes by requesting the NCW to take appropriate action against Sunny Verma and his female accomplices. The complaint also demands strict action to be taken against the partners of the company and Bollywood stars who promote the company despite knowing its alleged nature. No Bollywood names have come forward as of now.

