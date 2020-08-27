Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35 crore extortion call in name of Abu Salem, 1 arrested

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar approached the Mumbai Police after allegedly receiving extortion calls and message seeking Rs 35 crore ransom, from someone linked to gangster Abu Salem. The Kaante actor lodged a complaint and one person has been arrested, as per reports.

Mahesh Manjrekar receives extortion call

As per PTI, Mahesh Manjrekar had lodged a complaint at the Dadar police station in Mumbai on Tuesday. He wrote that a person claiming to be a member of Abu Salem’s gang sent him messages demanding Rs 35 crore.

The case was registered and then transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell. "As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offence has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation," a officer was quoted as saying by the agency.

The Anti-Extortion cell then arrested one person, as per ANI.

Abu Salem, who is a convict in the 1993 Bombay blats, has been linked to numerous other extortion cases involving celebrities of the film industry, apart from conviction in the murder of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, and links to Sanjay Dutt’s imprisonment. He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

Manjrekar, who was seen in films like Dabangg 3, also his daughter Saiee’s debut, last year, is known for his acting in films like Kaante, Slmdog Millionaire, Wanted, among others. He is also known for directing films like Vaastav, Astitva, Natsamrat, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

