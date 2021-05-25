Mahesh Shetty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Shares Rare Photo On Brother's Day

Actor Mahesh Shetty, on Sunday, May 24, took to his social media platform to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On the auspicious occasion of Brother’s Day 2021, the Pavitra Rishta star traveled down memory lane, to share a rare and unseen throwback photo of the duo. The picture appears to be taken at the time when the two starred together in Pavitra Rishta.

Mahesh Shetty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

In the photo, a young Sushant and Mahesh can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them. While Sushant looks dapper in a formal suit, on the other hand, Mahesh has donned a blue formal shirt in the picture. The sweet memory was shared by Mahesh alongside a red heart emoticon. Check it out below:

This isn’t the first time when Mahesh Shetty has posted pictures with the late actor. Back in the month of January, the star celebrated Rajput’s birth anniversary in a unique way. Mahesh posted a slew of photos of the duo having a blast as they play seesaw together. The actor accompanied the post with a heartfelt note that read, “Somewhere in your hyper sleep, when you are traveling at the speed of light near some black hole... Just want to let you know that I miss you brother. This day will never be the same #tilliseeyouagain”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

It was on June 14, 2020, when the body of Sushant Singh Rajput was uncovered under mysterious circumstances. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loops in the Mumbai police’s investigation. Talking about the probe, the CBI yet continues to probe the case.

The untimely death of the star left the entire nation in a state of shock. Actor Mahesh Shetty expressed his grief saying, “So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again!!!”. He added, “It’s a strange feeling, I have so much to say but I am speechless”.

(Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.