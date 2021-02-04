Mahie Gill Boards Cast Of '1962: The War In The Hills', Shares Character Details

Actor Mahie Gill has joined the cast Disney+Hotstar series 1962: The War In The Hills, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The series will mark a reunion between Gill and actor Abhay Deol after they featured together in 2009 blockbuster movie Dev D.

1962: The War In The Hills, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War. Gill, whose film credits include movies such as Gulaal, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Dabangg series, will essay the role of Shagun Singh, the wife of Deol's character.

The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese. Gill said the show holds a special place in her heart as in real life she once had the desire to join the armed forces.

"There was a time when I applied and was selected to be a part of our armed forces. And today, I get to play a pivotal role in a war series, not as a soldier but as a proud army wife," Gill said in a statement. Talking about her character, she said, "My character Shagun is not the typical army-wife that's showcased in movies or shows; she is strong and resilient and is fighting her own personal battles."

1962: The War in the Hills will also feature Sumeet Vyas and Akash Thosar in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on February 26

Mahie Gill's latest endeavour was Amazon Prime movie titled Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi. It belongs to the horror genre and released on December 11, 2020. Mahie plays the role of CBI officer Satakshi Ganguly in the film. Gill in an interview confessed that till 2019 she was being offered many 'sensuous' roles and was looking to play something different as an actor. She picked up the role of a CBI officer but she wants to 'experiment' and will help her break the 'typecast'.

(With PTI inputs)

