Mahie Gill Reveals That She Would Like To Work With The 'Dev D' Director Once Again

Bollywood actor Mahie Gill rose to fame with her role in 2009's Dev D. She was seen in the role of a modern-day Paro in Dev D - the new-age adaption of Devdas. After this, she has been seen in several movies over the years. Her works include films likes Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Gulaal, and Paan Singh Tomar.

Recently, the actor was seen in the film Doordarshan, which was a comedy-drama. After the release of her film, Mahie came out and spoke about how she wants to work with the Dev D filmmaker again.

Read Also| Mahie Gill's Family Comedy 'Doordarshan' Trailer Is Out, Gill's Fans Are Left "spellbound"

Mahie Gill on working with Dev D maker Anurag Kashyap

While talking to a news agency, Mahie expressed that she is an introvert who does not like to do a lot of PR to maintain visibility. She added that people who do not have work often do a lot of PR too. Furthermore, the actor said that her work is her passion and expressed that her life is wired combination of acting and less PR. Mahie also added that it does not matter to her if she gets a film or not.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

After this, the Dev D actor expressed that she earned her fame from the film Dev D and also admires filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for portraying her in such a nice way. She also added that the wants to collaborate with the filmmaker in the future too. Mahie further said that she does not know how to tell Anurag about it. She also named a few other filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Basu expressing that she wants to work with these filmmakers.

Read Also| 'Proud That I Am The Mother Of A Daughter': 'Dev D' Actress Mahie Gill Talks About Her 3-year-old And Marriage Plans

Mahie Gill added that she feels like calling the makers and tell them to give her work and opportunities for collaborations, but she does not want to bother them. Mahie Gill also added that she is socially awkward and that is why she only gets work organically.

Read Also| 7 Arrested For The Attack On 'Fixerr' Crew, Mahie Gill And Team To Meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

(Source: Mahie Gill Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.