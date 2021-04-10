Mahima Chaudhry And Daughter Ariana Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Shower Love

Actor Mahima Chaudhry was recently spotted in Mumbai with her daughter Ariana. Fans and followers have been showering love for the young girl and calling it all sorts of adorable in the comments under the post. Read along and take a look at the video, as well as what fans have to say.

Mahima Chaudhry and daughter Ariana spotted

The mom and daughter duo was snapped at a clinic in Mumbai, on the evening of April 9, 2021. The two were captured along with the actor’s sister and her son. Mahima Chaudhry wore a black dress, with a pair of white sneakers and added a cap with sunglasses for accessories. Her daughter Ariana was seen wearing a grey coordinate set with a white t-shirt inside and wore white sneakers for footwear.

The caption along with the video read, “#mahimachaudhry with her daughter #aryanachaudhry today at a clinic”. It has received over 9k likes since it was shared on the social media platform. The comments under the post are full of people talking about how adorable Ariana is, as well as how similar she looks to her mother. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The actor also took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 9, 2021, and shared a video from her car, as all of them visited the dentist. She shared that Ariana fell down and broke her tooth a day ago and it was her cousin Ryan, who ended up crying about it. The actor braces both the kids for the painful day that they are going to have ahead, as both of them have a root canal scheduled.

Mahima asked her fans and followers to wish both Ariana and Ryan all the best, for their dental appointment and also jokingly asked them to not cry on the dentist’s chair. She then moved the camera to her sister Akansha Chaudhary who was driving the car, while she said, “and we are being driven by Miss. Sunshine” as the latter wore a bright yellow dress.

