Mahima Chaudhry Reveals A Director Started Rumour Of Ajay Devgn Being In Love With Her

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry has revealed that a scorned director had started rumours that actor Ajay Devgn was in love with her. Elaborating further, Chaudhry also recalled the incident when she was shooting for Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn. In her conversation, Mahima Chaudhry asserted that it happened because Ajay stood up for her to the director, after her career-threatening accident.

Mahima on rumours of dating Ajay

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the 47-year-old actor shared that she gravely injured her face in a car accident during the shooting schedule of Dil Kya Kare, which also featured Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol. The actor further informs that she was supposed to do a guest appearance on another film. She was quoted saying that when she resumed her work, she had asked the director to take her close-up shots as her face was still scarred.

Elaborating further, the veteran actor told the publication that the director agreed with her request, however, she noticed that he kept moving the camera closer to her as they went along. Recalling how her co-star Ajay Devgn noticed her discomfort and came to confront her. The actor said when she admitted to being not comfortable with close-up shots, Devgn had called off the shoot though the director had told him that the set will have to be dismantled.

Concluding the old incident, the Dhadkan actor added that post calling off the shoot of Dil Kya Kare, the director started saying that Ajay was in love with her. And, following the same, the rumours that she was seeing Ajay Devgn started making rounds, which made her more uncomfortable. She also added that Ajay and Kajol had married sometime just before they started filming for the movie, Dil Kya Kare.

In the same interview, the actor also talked about her accident, which happened on the 'last day of shoot' of Dil Kya Kare in Bangalore. The actor shared that a truck hit her car and 'smashed it' into a roundabout when she was on her way to the shoot. While calling Ajay 'generous' producer as he and Kajol stood strong and made sure that nobody in the industry got to know about it.