WATCH | Bhagyashree Talks About Separation From Husband; Calls It A 'scary Phase'

Actor Bhagyashree from Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya fame during a media interaction revealed that she feels 'scared' even today thinking about the separation with her husband Himalay Dasani that lasted for 1.5 years. Married since 1990, right after her film opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree confessed that Himalay was her first love.

I feel like a newcomer: 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' fame Bhagyashree

In a video going viral on social media, Bhagyashree says, 'Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (In translation: But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (In translation: I still get scared when I remember that feeling)."

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Bhagyashree said, "Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud.”

Alia Bhatt is perfect for the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, says Bhagyashree

The actor, who made foray into movies with the 1989 movie, which also marked lead debut of superstar Salman Khan, returned to films this year with Kannada project "Seetharama Kalyana". Her last film was "Red Alert: The War Within" (2010).

Bhagyashree has three films in the pipeline - "Kitty Party", Telugu remake of "2 States", in which she will be essaying the part played by Revathy in the Hindi film and a pivotal role in Prabhas' upcoming movie, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.