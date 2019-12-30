Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For The Role Of Suman In Maine Pyar Kiya, Says Bhagyashree

Sooraj Barjatya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya is one of the most iconic Bollywood films of the late '80s and was one of the movies that helped Salman Khan reach stardom. It also happens to be the first-ever movie to star Salman Khan in the lead role. Alongside Salman, the movie also starred Bhagyashree in the role of the female. The movie first premiered in theatres across India on December 29, 1989, making yesterday, December 29, 2019, as Maine Pyar Kiya's 30th anniversary. On the occasion of the movie turning 30 years old, Bhagyashree had an interview with a news organisation where she opened up about how she felt about remaking her classic film.

Bhagyashree talks on Maine Pyar Kiya remake says she wants Alia Bhatt to play Suman

Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of getaway with Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar calls it 'heaven'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actors of modern Bollywood. She is also well known for her talent in acting and it seems that even actor Bhagyashree is a fan of hers. Recently, on the 30-year anniversary of Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree the interview, where she opened up about her opinions on remaking classic Bollywood films. During the interview, Bhagyashree was asked which current actor she would like to see as Suman if Maine Pyar Kiya was ever remade.

Also Read | A look at Alia Bhatt's rumoured link-ups with her co-stars and former classmates

The veteran actor immediately stated that if Maine Pyar Kiya was to be remade, then she would like Alia Bhatt to succeed her in the role of Suman. Bhagyashree also stated that she had a soft spot for Alia Bhatt. She mentioned that Alia was fantastic and had a way of portraying innocence through her eyes. According to Bhagyashree, that innocent look was iconic to the character of Suman, which is why she felt that Alia Bhatt would be perfect for the role.

Also Read | After mocking Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Rangoli says Kangana Ranaut liked Ranveer Singh's act

Later in the interview, Bhagyashree clarified that she personally was not a big fan of Bollywood remakes. According to her, some films should not be touched and should remain as is. She added that remaking a classic movie put pressure on the creators of the remake, as their film would constantly be compared to the original.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen on the big screen in the movie Brahmastra. She will star alongside Ranbir Singh in the film and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be playing a prominent role in the movie. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release in May of 2020.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's pictures that broke the internet in 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.