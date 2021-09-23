Makers Reveal 'Bhoot Police' Most-streamed Across OTT Platforms, Netizens Divided

Gone are the days, at least temporarily, when the opening day collections or weekend box office figures used to be the determining factor for the success of a movie or the anticipation of audiences to watch a film. The popularity is now being measured on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms as theatres have not opened fully due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And from the trade analysts sharing the day-wise or weekend collections, it has now come to the makers or the streaming platforms to share how well their ventures have done.

And if the latest statement by the makers of Bhoot Police is anything to go with, the movie is attracting audiences galore. The team shared that the horror-comedy was the most streamed across OTT platforms after its release on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Bhoot Police most-streamed across OTT platforms'

Sharing a poster featuring the leads, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Tips, the banner that has produced Bhoot Police, stated that the movie was the "No 1 streamed content across OTT platforms." They added that the feat was achieved despite the movie just being in its second week.

"It's week 2 and #BhootPolice is still getting the love across all OTT platforms," a statement by Tips informed.

The post has left netizens divided. While several who had watched expressed excitement over the movie being widely watched, some expressed their surprise and disbelief over it.

Many found it surprising since they felt it was 'nothing great' or an 'average' movie. Some, however, termed it as 'best' and didn't find the news surprising at all. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Bhoot Police, that had released on September 10, traces the story of ghost hunters played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and the hilarious situations that they come across in their journey.

Many celebrities had given it a 'shoutout' then and one of them was Arjun Kapoor' girlfriend Malaika Arora who had had called it 'entertaining.'

The songs like the title track Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, Raat Gayi So Baat Gayi and Mujhe Pyar Pyar Hai had also added to the buzz surrounding the venture. The movie also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, and Jamie Lever, among others.

Producer Ramesh Taurani recently confirmed that the movie was gearing up for its second instalment.

(Image: @tips/Instagram)