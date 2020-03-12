Makeup Techniques To Look Fresher And Brighter Through The Day

We live in a city full of pollution. We cannot help but inhale these pollutants which result in premature ageing. A lot of people try covering up any signs of ageing they have. Wrinkles and fine lines start appearing with age. However, sometimes people can still get insecure about them. While it is better to learn to love your appearance just the way it is, makeup skills can often help you cover them up. It is better to inculcate a healthy diet habit that includes food loaded with antioxidants, but for now here are some makeup tips to make you look more alert and fresher.

Apply eyeliner

There are tons of hacks to make your eyeliner application easier. There are many types of eyeliner styles that can be applied. The classic eyeliner style or the winged liner, double-wing eyeliner style, or even the cat-eyeliner style all make eyes appear larger.

Smoke those eyes

The smokey eye look has managed to stay relevant for decades. This makeup technique has the effect of reducing some years from your age. For smokey eyes, using just black is not necessary. Play with colours and use any colour that complements your face. Make sure that you pick a colour that's one or two tones darker than your lid colour and blend it on your outer eyeline to create a natural smokey effect.

Blending blush

Blush is said to be an underrated product that brightens up and adds natural-looking pinkish colour to the face. Pink blushed cheeks look cute on anyone irrespective of age. This makeup technique could brighten up the face and also make the face look more alert.

Basics of bronzer

Bronzer is one of the staple makeup products that is mostly used by women. But one needs to understand how to correctly use a bronzer. Swirl your brush on the pan and tap off the excess. With circular strokes, move your brush on the cheekbones for a healthy, sun-kissed glow. A little tip: Make a fish face to make those cheekbones pop for perfect application.

Contouring

Bronzer and contouring are two different things, but using these two things makes the face appear sharper. The perfect blend of these two will enhance a look. The contouring should be done by making a fish face or a pout and applying the product on the horizontal part where your sideburns end. Make sure that the contour is not extended up to the nose, which will could ruin the appearance.

