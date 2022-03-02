Malaika Arora And Amrita Wish Mother Joyce On Birthday; Share Cute Pics To Convey Love

It was a delightful day for the Arora sisters as their mother Joyce Arora celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. Malaika and Amrita had sweet notes for Arora Sr on her special day, that included throwback pictures and heartwarming terms like 'Arora Family backbone.'

Even their close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the birthday girl on her big day.

Malaika, Amrita Arora wish their mother Joyce Arora on her birthday

Malaika pouted for her mother, who was all smiles, as the latter clicked a selfie in the throwback snap posted by the former. The Chaiyya Chaiyya artist called her mother the 'Arora family backbone' , 'momsy' and 'coolest of them all' as she expressed her love.

Amrita Arora posted a photo from many years ago, where the sister duo was all-smiles with their mother, as they held each other. The Fight Club star called the birthday girl as the 'birth giver' and added that there was no one like her. Jokingly terming Joyce Arora as 'crazy ol lady', she showered her love on her mother.

The comments of both the posts were filled with birthday greetings from Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Vikram Phadnis, Rahul Khanna, among others.

Kareena dropped a photo of Joyce Arora with Malaika's father Anil Arora to extend her birthday greetings. Karisma had extended her wishes in the comments section of Malaika's post.

Arora family bond

The Arora family regularly steps out together to mark gatherings. A glimpse of this was the Christmas celebrations, where Malaika and Amrita's sons had also joined.

The paparazzi often click the family when they head for fun times or visit a restaurant together.

Amrita had celebrated her birthday a month back on January 31. At that time, Joyce Arora had penned a special note, "Happy birthday my darling Amu. Love you endlessly."

For Malakai's birthday on October 23, she had written, "Love you my baby. Have a blessed day. Happy birthday. Lots of love . Momma." She similarly puts out messages for her grandsons. Apart from that, she is also a food vlogger and posts videos of her recipes on Instagram.