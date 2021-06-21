Malaika Arora Celebrates International Yoga Day, Says 'for Me, It's A Way Of Life'

World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 and on the occasion of the same, actor and yoga enthusiast, Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram and explained what it means to her. She shared a video of herself talking about yoga and said that for her, “Yoga is a way of life.” Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post below.

Malaika Arora explains what yoga means to her

Malaika shared a video in which she said, “For me, Yoga is not about working out, it’s not about getting ripped or getting the right kind of body or the body shape or whatever. For me, it’s a way of life. And if one makes it a part of life then I don’t think you’ll ever feel that Yoga is boring or question why one has to do it. I think just make it a way of life and I think that’s how you should live.”

She captioned her post by writing, “Namaste everybody! For me, it’s yoga day EVERYDAY because Yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you’ll a happy International Day Of Yoga. #staysafe #begrateful #starttohkaro.” Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora dropped love-struck emojis on her video. Have a look at the reactions from fans and followers below.

Malaika spent the whole of her last week preparing for World Yoga Day. On June 20, she shared a video of herself that revealed how she planned to start her day on June 21. In her caption, she wrote, “Tomorrow, on account of international day of yoga, I plan to start my day with yoga and also, go to sleep after doing some yoga. What is your plan? #StartTohKaro @sarvayogastudios.”

Earlier, she shared a video of herself working out and captioned the same by writing, “Walk, run, move, breathe, stretch, flex. But #startohkaro. International Day of Yoga is 4 days away! What are you guys doing?” Check out her post below.

(IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM)

