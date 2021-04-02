Malaika Arora Gets First Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Says 'lets Win This War Against Virus'

The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 has started on April 1. The third drive comes after the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Actress Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram and informed about receiving her first jab at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora receives first COVID jab

The actress shared a picture while getting inoculated and lauded the sincere efforts of the frontline warriors for their vigilance. She also urged people and her fans to get themselves vaccinated and show their contribution towards the fight against the virus. "took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether!Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon! ( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile. THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine )," she captioned the picture.

Apart from Malaika, another industry stalwart Amitabh Bachchan also received his first dose of the vaccine along with his family members and staff. In his blog, the megastar mentioned that the entire family members got the COVID test done and thankfully all came out negative. Soon after that, all were inoculated, except Abhishek Bachchan who is currently shooting in Lucknow for his next Dasvi. But, Amitabh informed that in a day or two he will also receive his first jab.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. ðŸ™ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

COVID cases in Maharashtra

On April 1, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 43,183 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 28,56,163. At present, there are 3,66,533 active cases in the state. With 32,641 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 24,33,368. With Mumbai recording 8646 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC.

(Image credit: Instagram)