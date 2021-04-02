Malaika Arora Gives Away Honest Tip To Heathy Living; Reveals '3 Elements Of Fitness'

Indian actor, model, and television personality, Malaika Arora is known for her fitness. The actor is often seen promoting healthy living through her social media. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl recently shared an honest tip with her followers.

Malaika Arora's honest healthy living tip

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share an honest tip with her millions of followers. The actor was seen holding a huge mug while she was still in her pyjamas. Malaika clicked a selfie with the morning sunlight falling on her face. The actor gave out an honest tip of healthy living which was to start the day right, working out and eating healthy food. In the caption, she wrote 'Malaika’s #HonestTip Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either. But which of the three do you think is most important? ðŸ¤”#HealthFirst #Fitness #HealthyMeals #FitnessGoals #HealthyFood #KeepItHonest #TastyandHealthy'.

Fans who are always drooling over Malaika Arora's photos, could not keep themselves from showering their love on the latest one. Thousands of likes reached Malaika Arora's Instagram. Here's how her fans showered 'heart' and 'love' emojis on her latest post.

Malaika Arora's fitness game

Through her Instagram page, it can be easily seen that Malaika is no less than a fitness freak. The actor never fails to promote healthy living. She recently took to her Instagram to share a post in which she announced she is gifting five million people a free Yoga program for one year. In the caption, Malaika wrote '5 million people get ONE YEAR FREE YOGA! You heard that right! We are one week away from World Health Day which is on the 7th of April. In the next 7 days, I am going to be gifting 5 million people 1 YEAR OF FREE YOGA specially curated by my company @sarvayogastudios'.

Malaika Arora gets COVID-19 vaccine

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram to share the news of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared a picture in which she was getting the first shot of the vaccine. She also asked her followers to get their first shot of the vaccine soon.

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.