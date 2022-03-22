Malaika Arora Lauds Beau Arjun Kapoor's Fitness Journey; 'You Inspire Me'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's mushy social banter often leave their followers in awe of the couple. On Monday, the Ishqzaade star took to Instagram, to motivate his fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle. Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora, who is also a fitness enthusiast and is often dubbed as Bollywood's OG Yogini, re-shared Arjun's post to appreciate his fitness journey.

Malaika Arora lauds Arjun Kapoor

In his 'Monday Motivation' post, Arjun Kapoor flaunted his muscular biceps in a post-workout mirror selfie. The photo appears to be clicked as the Ishqzaade star endures a massive workout blow. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "Aiming for a better tomorrow" claiming that his journey towards fitness will always be 'work in progess'. Check out the photo below:

When the photo caught the attention of girlfriend Malaika Arora, she was quick to re-share it on her profile. While doing so, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared that Kapoor always manages to 'inspire' her. Take a look at it here:

It was in the beginning of 2022, when breakup rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took the social media by storm. However, the couple debunked all the false report with their romantic social media posts. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Arjun professed his love for Arora in a mushy yet poetic manner. Sharing a romantic picture of the duo together, Arjun articulated, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away".

Talking about their love story, rumours about their romance sparked soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, both Malaika and Arjun kept their love life away from the limelight. The duo neither confirmed nor denied their entanglement for a long time. However, the paparazzi photos of the two walking hand-in-hand ignited social media. At the end, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora recently appeared on the reality TV show, India's Got Talent. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he has Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor