Malaika Arora Khan's son Arhaan Khan left for higher studies earlier this month. The 18-year-old finished schooling one year ago and has now embarked upon a new journey. Malaika Arora penned a heartfelt note for him to bid him adieu. However, the actor is yet not used to staying away from her son, which she revealed in a recent interview with The Indian Express.

Malaika Arora opens up on staying away from her son Arhaan

In a recent interview, Malaika Arora revealed she still misses her son. When asked about living away from her son, Malaika revealed she is still getting used to Arhaan not being around him. She further said it is difficult for her and she might never get used to it. Malaika Arora has not revealed where her son has gone for higher studies and his future plans. Malaika Arora shares Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora's heartfelt goodbye to Arhaan

To bid her son goodbye, Malaika penned a heartfelt note via Instagram. She shared a photo of the two of them standing before a window in bathrobes. In the caption, Malaika mentioned how she and her son both are going to embark on new journies in their lives. She also mentioned how she is proud of her son and wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already ❤️." Reportedly, Arhaan took a year's gap after his 12th standard. Malaika Arora made sure her son does not waste time and spend the year learning new things.

Malaika Arora often posts photos of Arhaan and her pet dog Casper. The two seemingly share a strong bond. In one of the photos, Arhaan was seen petting Casper as he sat in Arhaan's arms. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "My loves, my life, my everything ❤️." Dia Mirza reacted to the photo and wrote, "Malla!!! Is this the same little boy??? How fast they grow up 😍."

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM