Malaika Arora Pens Inspiring Life Quote, Talks About Being 'resilient' Towards Life

Actor Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share a life quote. The life quote was all about being resilient to things as life wouldn’t get easier or forgiving. The quote read, “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.”

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared another quote in which a kid was seen offering a rose. She shared the quote to wish a good day to her fans. The quote read, “This is for you, I pray you have a wonderful day today.” Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora's 2020 mood pictures

Malaika Arora, on Friday, August 7, took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with a new hilarious post. She shared a collage of her pictures hogging on doughnuts. These pictures defined Malaika Arora's mood from January to September 2020.

In the pictures, the actor can be spotted donning a plain white shirt complemented with a deep neckline. The actor accessorised her look with gold hoops and completed her look with a sleek low ponytail. In the picture, Malaika can be seen eating doughnuts, while her expression changes from month to month. In January, she seems fine enjoying her dessert.

By February and March, Malaika has a confused expression with a question mark on her face. In April and May, Arora looks like she is disgusted with the doughnut. In Malaika Arora's photos, her funny expression from June to September has left the fans in splits. The MTV Supermodel of the Year judge captioned the post as: "Hmmmm....." with a hashtag "#myyearsofar".

Malaika Arora sports a 'patta gobi' look on Instagram

In the recent past, Malaika Arora added a post on Instagram where she can be seen sporting a gorgeous green ensemble. The actor called her look as the “PattaGobi” look and tried to spread the message of veganism. Malaika Arora wore a layered green dress. Her dress was complemented with asymmetrical ruffles all-over. Not to miss, the black waist belt that accentuated her waist giving her a chic look.

Malaika Arora co-ordinated the accessories with her belt and opted for black statement earrings. For her makeup and hair, she went for classic smokey eys with nude lips and balanced the look with a sleek pulled-back bun. Malaika Arora added a hilarious caption to her experimental look. She wrote, "I take being vegan very seriously...ðŸ€â˜˜ï¸ðŸŒ±ðŸ¥¬ðŸðŸ¥‘ðŸ¥¦âœ…..... #cabbagepatch #gogreenðŸ’š #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi".

