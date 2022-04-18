Malaika Arora who recently met with a car accident, has now resumed work and the actor has expressed that she is happy to be back at work. The actor took to social media to inform her fans about the good news.

Malaika Arora announced on Instagram that she had returned to work following her car accident recovery. On April 2, she met with an accident and sustained injuries. While posting an Instagram story, the Chaiya-Chaiya actor posted a picture wherein she is seen wearing heels. The caption of the post reads, “Feels good to be back on set.”

The actor also shared meals from the set in her next Instagram story. She looked ecstatic to try the south Indian cuisine that was being served on the sets. She captioned a photo of Kerala food with the hashtag #Keralaonmyplate. She was also seen smiling and posing with a plate of food in another photo, the caption of which reads, “Thankyou @canyoupriya and @iyear.anirudh for pampering me with this yummy Keralite meal on set #waytomyheart #truebluemallu.

Before she resumed work, Malaika was also seen attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's reception recently. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at the party.

Recently, Malaika Arora posted her first picture via Intagram stories after her car accident. She was seen wearing a black top and posing for a selfie. She paired the top with a denim cap, which she used to conceal her injury. Malaika accompanied the photo with a sticker that read, "Healing."

Malaika Arora opens up on accident; pens note on Instagram

Recently, Malaika Arora aka Malla opened up about the car accident. The actor said that the last few days have been like a scene from a movie as she shared a photo from what appears to be her recent trip to the United States. She extended her gratitude to the hospital, friends, and family who were by her side following the accident. Along with a photo of her peeping out of the window, she wrote a long note that read, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.”

Malaika Arora assures fans about her recovery

Recently, Malaika Arora assured her fans and friends that she is recovering and said that she is a fighter and that she’ll be back even before one gets to know about it. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!” she added.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial