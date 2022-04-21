Malaika Arora Reveals Getting 'flashes' Of Car Accident; 'It Sends Shivers Down My Spine'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood star Malaika Arora was injured in a car accident that took place on April 2 near Khalapur Toll Naka. The model sustained minor injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearby Apollo Hospital. Now, weeks after the incident, Malaika has resumed work, however, in a recent interaction, the star revealed that flashes of the accident continue to haunt her to this day. Malaika who is taking steps towards recovery and healing stated that she can not completely forget the accident.

Malaika Arora opens up on facing trauma after her accident

While recollecting the accident, Malaika told Mid-Day, that she has been trying to recover 'mentally', however, the tragic event is not something that she can forget entirely. According to her, whenever she watches scenes of accidents in a movie, it 'sends shiver down her spine'. The star hopes that eventually, she'll find a way to get past the traumatic incident.

She said, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”

The accident took place near Khalapur Toll Naka when Arora was returning from a fashion show in Pune. The model's car collided with two others at the Toll Naka leaving her with minor injuries. The photo of the collision was obtained by Republic Media Network which saw Arora's black Range Rover in a damaged state. After the accident, Arora was rushed to the hospital. A short clip assessed by Republic Media Network also saw an ambulance making its way to the medical centre from the site of the accident. Hours after her admission to the hospital, it was reported that Malaika's condition has been stabilised.

A week after being discharged from the Hospital, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to pen an emotional note about her healing process. "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff," she wrote.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial