Malaika Arora Shares Three Yoga Asanas For Body Toning, Fans Call Her An 'inspiration'

Malaika Arora's Instagram handle is an inspiration for everybody looking for fitness tips and workout videos. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star took to Instagram recently and shared a video of herself performing Yoga and talked about three asanas for toning the body. Here is everything you need to know about Malaika Arora's latest post that talks about Yoga.

Malaika Arora's fitness video

Malaika Arora's yoga videos are a fan favourite and the actor regularly posts some of her favourite poses and asanas for a healthier mind and body. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared three asanas for toning the body. Her caption read, "Namaste Everyone! ðŸ™ Hope you all had a great weekend! This week we have, not 1, not 2, but 3 #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that is one of my personal favorite go-to poses! These poses holistically works on your overall body and helps in toning the body with consistent practice ðŸ’ª.

The actress also explained the asanas:

1) Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener.



2) Naukasana (Boat Pose)

This pose is excellent to burn stubborn fat around the belly and is a great practice to strengthen hip flexors and back muscles.



3) Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Strengthens calves, back, and hip flexors. It also helps with stimulating the heart and abdominal organs."

Fan reactions on Malaika Arora's latest post

Malaika Arora has a following of 12.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest video garnered close to 65k likes within a couple of hours. The actor demonstrated each move clearly to help her followers trying to learn or replicate it. One of her followers commented saying, "will try for sure", while another wrote, "You're such an inspiration."

The Bollywood actor's Instagram page is full of fitness tips and Malaika demonstrating yoga asanas and their benefits. She recently shared the three most important tips for a healthy life and wrote, "Malaika’s #HonestTip. Starting the day right, working out, and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either. But which of the three do you think is most important?"

Image Credits: Malaika Arora Official Instagram Account

