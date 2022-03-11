Actor Malaika Arora has often left her fans spellbound with her spectacular fashion sense and the way she pulls off every outfit. However, recently her dressing choice at friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash seems to not have gone well with certain people who criticised her sartorial outfit.

The actor, for the wedding, looked absolutely breathtaking in a black dress sheer embellished gown. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor called out critics by tagging them as 'hypocrites' and explained how they easily accept Hollywood stars in the same outfit.

Malaika Arora reacts to trolls slamming her dressing sense

The pictures of the actor alongside her industry friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, and Amrita Arora were trending on social media after they attended the wedding bash together. During her interaction with the leading daily, the Chhiyan Chhaiyan actor opened up about the kind of response her pictures garnered on social media.

(Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Sharing her views on the same, the actor said that all she could hear was her outfit looked fabulous and she just ignored other comments. She then shared that all the others, she feels, are hypocrites as they would see the same kind of outfit on a Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, or a Beyonce and consider it a 'wow' factor.

Adding, Malaika who is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, said that she is inspired by these Hollywood stars daily and she expects people to have the same kind of feeling for the Indian stars as well. But contrary to this, Malika revealed some of the preconceived notions that people carry in their minds regarding a star and how they judge others on the same parameters. Sharing a few remarks she usually comes across, Malaika said, "What is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!' Why be hypocrites?"

While Malaika revealed that she does not get affected by the 'double standard' of people, she confessed to getting disturbed by harsh comments on social media. Talking about the same she revealed that she always tries to brush it aside rather than letting it sink into her which she knows will only affect her mentally.