Malaika Arora Vs Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Red Tulle Gown Better?

In the world of fashion, the biggest collaboration of the year came to life. Giambattista Valli launched their collaborative collection with the high-street clothing brand H&M. Fashion lovers lined up for hours before the collection was dropped in the stores to get their hands on the limited edition pieces from the collab line.

The collaboration collection featured a total of 16 dresses which included bubblegum pink pieces and gothic floral designs. There was a lot in store for fashion lovers. The collection also had frilly tops, bold trousers, and tights. The collection will take you through the winter and festive seasons, all together. As all the limited pieces from the collaborative collection sold out, two beautiful divas from the entertainment industry got their hand on one of the huge, puffy tulle, asymmetrical gowns. The two fashion divas, one from Bollywood and one from Hollywood, styled the similar gown in their own unique way. Both Kendall Jenner and Malaika Arora were seen sporting the same red tulle puffy gown.

Malaika Arora:

Malaika Arora shared her pictures in the gown on her Instagram handle. The actor went for the asymmetrical tulle gown with statement sleeves. She went for an all-bronze look with the attire. She opted for a shimmery bronze eye-makeup look with wine-red coloured lips. She went for layered pearl neckpiece with a pearl choker. She opted for a tied back hair with an unkempt bun. She also opted for pointed perspex heels that complimented her look perfectly. The actor looked fierce in the way she was styled by her stylist Tanvi Ghavri.

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner is a fashion diva and gives major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Whether it is her casual looks or red-carpet looks, she slays in any attire she dons. Kendall is widely popular in the Hollywood industry for her fashion statements. Every brand and designer wants to collaborate with the beauty. She was recently seen sporting Giambattista Valli X H&M collab tulle gown. Kendall wore the dress with a belt on her waist which featured a bejewelled stone. She teamed the dress with a pair of black boots and no other accessories. She opted for a mid-parted hairdo with a ponytail and opted for a no-makeup look.

