Malaika Arora Vs Madhuri Dixit: Who Wore The Sequin Shimmer Saree Better?

Malaika Arora has proved to be a fashionista as she keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Be it an award show or a promotional event, Malaika Arora has time and again upped the style quotient with her stellar fashion choices. Recently, she opted for a shimmer saree for judging a reality TV show. However, her saree looked similar to the one Madhur Dixit wore in a recent episode of a dance reality show she judges.

Malaika Arora, who is currently judging the reality dance show titled Super Dancer chapter 4, sported a shimmer saree with a hint of blue for the upcoming episode. The saree consisted of multiple sequins sewed in different styles along with a heavy shimmer block border. She also donned a similar blouse and completed the look with a diamond choker and a ring. She opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, pink highlighter and bold lips. Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story below.

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, who has resumed judging the reality show Dance Deewane, donned a silver shimmer saree. The actor’s saree also consists of multiple sequins sewed in different styles along with a similar border but with a different angle. Madhuri sported a similar half sleeves scoop blouse and completed the look with an elaborate neckpiece, similar earrings, diamond bangle and a ring. She opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, blush highlighter and glossy bold lips.

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is one of the much-acclaimed reality shows that is currently airing on television. Makers of the have relocated to Bangalore about two weeks ago until shooting resumes in Maharashtra. One of the judges, Madhuri Dixit, was absent for a few episodes after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as she waited for her immunity to stabilise before travelling to Bangalore. And seems like the actor is all well as she has resumed work and will be seen in the next episodes. Nora Fatehi and Sonu Sood were a part of the judging panel until Madhuri Dixit did not return.

Image: Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit Instagram

