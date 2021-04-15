Malaika Arora Whips Up Her Mother's Suwa Kheema Recipe; Shares Pic Of End-result With Fans

Popular celebrity Malaika Arora loves sharing recipes on social media. Last year in 2020, Malaika shared a bunch of recipes with her fans on social media amidst the lockdown, which she whipped up in her kitchen. In a recent post on social media, she announced that she will be working from home. And to spend time in quarantine, she tried her hands at making some more dishes. Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram post below.

Malaika Arora tries her mother's recipe

Malaika Arora shared a picture of the savoury dish she whipped up in the kitchen. Malaika shared that she made Suwa Kheema today and also shared that it is her mother's recipe. She garnished the delicious dish with some onions, thyme and lemon slices. Malaika Arora has often shared pictures of her mother's dishes on social media, praising her cooking skills.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her decked up in a yellow semi-formal outfit. She announced that she was ready for the lockdown and will be working from home. She wrote, "Tayyar ho jao n work from home #wfh#stayhome #maskup"(sic). Malaika shared a candid picture and was dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a casual bright yellow shirt. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her work-from-home look with a pair of large yellow earrings and funky glasses.

Amid the rising cases in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister has announced a lockdown for 15 days. Malaika Arora too has been following the guidelines issued by the government and has been spending time at home. She recently shared a screenshot of a video call with her family. In the picture, one can see Malaika Arora's parents and her sister Amruta Arora. Along with the picture, Malaika Arora also shared that her family was 'Some reasons to smile', amid the rising cases and the Pandemic.

(Image Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

