A Peek Into Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Residence; See Pictures Here

Malaika Arora, who resides in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan and pet Casper, has an eclectic and luxurious home that is breezy and full of sunshine, often seen on her social media pictures. The actor, model, and television judge, Malaika Arora, often posts pictures of her exquisite home on her social media.

From her breezy bedroom window to her perfect for all occasion dining table, everything at Malaika Arora's Mumbai residence is magnificent. Here are some pictures that give a peek into Malaika Arora's Mumbai residence.

A peek into Malaika Arora's Mumbai residence:

Malaika Arora reportedly shifted to her current apartment a few years ago. Since then, her house has become an abode to celebrate and replenish. From Diwali party to a close-knit friends dinner party, Malaika has hosted ample occasions at her Mumbai residence.

Malaika Arora's career

Malaika Arora started her career in the entertainment industry with MTV India. She used to be a Video Jockey at the channel for a few years before she started modelling. Malaika Arora started her career in Bollywood with dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). Soon after, Malaika Arora featured in an array of songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Dholna, among others.

Besides being a part of movies, Malaika Arora has appeared in several television shows. She made her small screen debut as one of the three judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2005. Following the success of the reality show, Malaika Arora has turned judge for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, among others.

