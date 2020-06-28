Anushka Sharma And Malaika Arora In Puffy Sleeves Ensemble; See Pics

Wearing identical or strikingly similar attires in not new in Bollywood. The latest to join the list is Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, and fashionista Malaika Arora. Both of them wore voguish puffy sleeves mini dresses respectively, with different hues. But who out of the two wore the outfit better is something you can decide after looking at these pictures. Read on to know more details:

Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora in Puffy Sleeves Dress

Anushka Sharma

The Rab Ne Bana Jodi actor creates a style of her own and carries it like a boss-lady. When Katy Perry came to India for a performance last year, KJO organised a lavish party for her with an enviable guest-list of Bollywood's A-listers. Anushka Sharma wore this gorgeous Sonam Parmar Jhawar mini white thigh-high dress to Karan Johar's Party.

The textured white dress with a metallic feel to it accentuated Anushka's overall look. Anushka Sharma looked regal in this majestic white ensemble with huge puffy sleeves. The PK actor accessorised her party look with a classic rose gold watch with some matching bracelets. Anushka Sharma kept her hair sleek and straight with middle parting and glass effects. Sharma opted for dewy makeup lots with a highlighter, brown smokey eyes, and nude-lip tone to complete her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is someone who loves to experiment with looks and is not risk-averse when it comes to fashion choices. Sometime back on her Instagram handle, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl posted some glamorous pictures of herself wearing a fluorescent lime green dress with puffy sleeves, with striking similarities to that of Anushka Sharma's white dress. For an episode for her show MTV's India's Next Top Model, Malaika Arora opted for this asymmetric Amit Agarwal gown with puffy sleeves.

The neon outfit looked spectacular on the Munni Badnaam Huyi actor. With cinched drapes on the waistline, and matching footwear, Malaika totally rocked this bright outfit like a pro. With silver nails, black smokey eyes, glossy lips and highlighted cheek-bones Malaika Arora looked alluring in this sequin dress with voluminous wavy hair.

