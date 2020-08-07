Malaika Arora Reveals Her Mood In 2020, Shares Series Of Pics From Her 'year So Far'

Malaika Arora, on Friday, August 7, took to her Instagram handle and delighted the fans and followers with a new hilarious post. She shared a collage of her pictures bingeing on doughnuts. These Insta pics defined Malaika Arora's year so far. Take a look at Malaika Arora's mood in 2020, from January to September.

Malaika Arora bingeing on doughnuts

In the above Instagram post shared on Malaika Arora's Instagram, the actor can be spotted donning a plain white shirt with a deep neckline design. Her hair was tied in a tight pony and she accessorised the chic casual look with huge golden loops. In the picture, Malaika can be seen eating doughnuts, while her expression changes from month to month. In January, she seems fine enjoying her dessert.

By February and March, Malaika has a confused expression with a question mark on her face. In April and May, Arora looks like she is disgusted with the doughnut. And finally, from June to September, Malaika Arora has a funny face that has left the fans in splits. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos. The MTV Supermodel of the Year judge captioned the post as: "Hmmmm....." with a hashtag "#myyearsofar".

Netizens' reaction

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora dropped a couple of laughing emoji's in the comment section. Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also paid a visit to the comment box and wrote, "Best ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†". Fans seemed to be going gaga over Malaika Arora's quirky post. One of the users commented, "Girls can relate to thisðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚", while a fan added, "Is that the digestion process explained in pictures...ðŸ˜‚". Take a look at more comments below.

Malaika has been quite active on Instagram during the lockdown. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Malaika Arora dedicated a heartfelt post to her younger sister, Amrita Arora. She wrote about their resolute relationship and thanked her for playing multiple roles in her life. In the lovely selfie shared by Malaika on her Instagram handle, both sisters can be seen dressed in ethnic attire. The 46-year-old was all praise about her younger sibling as she wrote, "we are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond". Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram.

